MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

