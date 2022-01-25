Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $10,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 320 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $188.80.

On Monday, January 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $12,800.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $13,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 9,380 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $7,504.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

NASDAQ:TYME remained flat at $$0.53 on Tuesday. 856,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $91.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.87. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

