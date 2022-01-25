Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.49. 70,210,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average of $309.51. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

