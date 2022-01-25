Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) versus ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Head to Head Review

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Microvast alerts:

This table compares Microvast and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Microvast and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50 ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.19%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 323.59%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ESS Tech beats Microvast on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.