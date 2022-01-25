Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.89. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.