Minter Network Market Cap Reaches $12.77 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and $13,028.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00170145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00184085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00032022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,365,160,576 coins and its circulating supply is 5,159,951,009 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.