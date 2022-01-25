Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading Up 4.5%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 4,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 305,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on MF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Missfresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the third quarter worth $99,432,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Missfresh in the second quarter valued at $15,354,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Missfresh by 82.7% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,044,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,581 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,125,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

