Mitek Systems (MITK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Mitek Systems to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MITK stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $695.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.36. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 34.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

