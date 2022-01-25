Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $14.92 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $2,186,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

