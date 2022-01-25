Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of Arrow Electronics worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

