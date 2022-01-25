Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,657 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

MBT stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

