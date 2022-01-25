Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,711 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Edison International worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of EIX opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

