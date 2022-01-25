Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.79 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

