MiX Telematics (MIXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.91. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

