Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report $7.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.58 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $28.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.66 billion to $30.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

