Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

