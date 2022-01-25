Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Moody’s worth $251,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

