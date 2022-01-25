Morgan Stanley Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $49.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 101,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,255. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

