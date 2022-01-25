Morgan Stanley Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $166.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 320,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,445,885. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01. Chevron has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $249.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

