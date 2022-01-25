Morgan Stanley Trims The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Target Price to GBX 4,550

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,282.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

