Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.61.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $6.89 on Tuesday, hitting $191.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.09 and a 200 day moving average of $249.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.