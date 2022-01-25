Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $23.63 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $23,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $7.19 on Tuesday, reaching $231.33. 2,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,694. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

