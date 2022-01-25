Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 173,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,376,492. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

