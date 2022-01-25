Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,393,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,625,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,711. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $63.96 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.