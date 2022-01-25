Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Decreased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI opened at $239.51 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.