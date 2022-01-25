Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MCBI stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

