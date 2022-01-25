MovieBloc (MBL) Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $67.64 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00041995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006394 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

