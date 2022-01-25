MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. MSCI posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $9.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $14.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.92. The stock had a trading volume of 703,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.22. MSCI has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

