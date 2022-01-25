MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

About MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

