Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

VNO stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

