Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,451 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

In other Parsons news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Parsons stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

