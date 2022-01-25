Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 163,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 12.0% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Select Medical by 71.4% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 13.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

SEM stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

