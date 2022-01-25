Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 859.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after buying an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after buying an additional 2,698,600 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $47,400,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 1,197,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

