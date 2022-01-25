Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 248.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.45 and a 200 day moving average of $177.53. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

