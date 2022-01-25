Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,122 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

