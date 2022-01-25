Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 438 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

