MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

