MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 59 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

NYSE:UPS opened at $204.13 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

