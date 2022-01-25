MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

