MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $204.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

