MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1,962.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of BWA opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.