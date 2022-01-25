Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 3.5% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.54 and last traded at $107.54. 1,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.92.

A number of analysts have commented on NBR shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($22.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Nabors Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.