Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $12,469.60 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $12,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $18,450.68.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 204 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $18,969.96.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Natera during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

