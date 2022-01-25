National Bank Financial Comments on Tecsys Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tecsys in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

TCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price objective on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TCS opened at C$38.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$555.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$36.51 and a 52-week high of C$66.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 81.25%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

