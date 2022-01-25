National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.19) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.