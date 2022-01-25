NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of RBSPF opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.
NatWest Group Company Profile
