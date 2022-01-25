NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RBSPF opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

