NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBTB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. 92,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $42.79.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

