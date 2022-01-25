NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. NCR makes up approximately 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in NCR by 11,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

