Needham & Company LLC Trims CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Target Price to $6.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $4.16 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.48.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.