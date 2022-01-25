NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

